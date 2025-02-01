Virat Kohli is perhaps the biggest name in the cricketing world. The former India captain is the closest thing to legendary Sachin Tendulkar in this country, and his fan following is a testament to it. Known for being the biggest crowd-puller among all active players, Kohli-mania hit the Ranji Trophy during Delhi’s home game against the Railways. On day three, several fans breached security to touch his feet, with the video doing rounds on social media.

During day three of the Ranji game in Delhi, three fans breached security to touch Kohli’s feet, with those in charge of the proceedings rushed to the spot to separate them. Even on day one of this game, a fan jumped the security cover, running towards Kohli to meet him on the field.

3 fans entered in the stadium to meet Virat Kohli and touched his feet at Arun Jaitley stadium pic.twitter.com/gLKOYhiwX4 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 1, 2025

Kohli returned to playing Ranji Trophy for the first time in over 12 years, having last played against Uttar Pradesh in November 2012. After the BCCI made it mandatory for all Indian players to feature for their respective Ranji Trophy sides, the news of Kohli linking with the Delhi Ranji squad for their final league game (of the season) broke the internet.

The crowd took centre stage on the first two days, with over 15,000 fans gathering at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch their hometown hero bat. After Railways were all out for 241, Delhi batted late on day one, but Kohli only came on the pitch on day two after the fall of the second wicket.

His return, however, was brief, as he was clean bowled for just six by Railways seamer Himanshu Sangwan, who became an overnight sensation for his giant heroics. However, his animated celebration divided the internet after he called Kohli’s wicket ‘the biggest one of his life’.

"It is the most important wicket of my life. It goes without saying. Virat Kohli is an inspiration to the whole country. First time in (my) life, I saw so many people turning up for a Ranji Trophy game. It was special for all of us," Himanshu said after the day’s play.

Delhi crush Railways

Meanwhile, after taking a 133-run lead in the first innings, Delhi crushed Railways in their second innings (114) to win the match by an innings and 19 runs.

While captain Ayush Badoni impressed one and all with his match-winning 99 in the first innings, besides picking a wicket in the second innings, the right-arm spinner Shivam Sharma won the game for the hosts, returning with five wickets in the second innings.

