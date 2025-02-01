Former England captains Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen watching Harshit Rana replacing Shivam Dube as a ‘concussion substitute’ during the fourth T20I in Pune. Although England captain Jos Buttler expressed disappointment and reservations against this decision, hitting back at the Indian camp in the post-match presser, the abovementioned names were seemingly unhappy with the match referee allowing this despite Rana not being a ‘like-for-like replacement’ of Dube.

During India’s first innings, Dube was hit on his helmet in the final over, with the hosts replacing him with the seamer (Rana), debuting in the shortest format. The right-arm pacer made early inroads in his first T20I game for India, removing all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell before accounting for Jamie Overton to help India win the match (by 15 runs), clinching the series.

Meanwhile, Cook bashed this decision, saying it made no sense to replace a hard-hitting Dube, who scored a crucial fifty in the first innings, with a seamer, as, as per the law, an all-rounder should have been replaced by an all-rounder and not a bowler.



“Replacing a big-hitting batting all-rounder, who has bowled one over in the IPL [in 2024], with a guy who can't bat and bowls heavy seam makes no sense to me whatsoever,” Cook said while talking to TNT Sports after the match.

“It seems absolute madness that you are allowed to do it, but credit to the lad on debut, but he shouldn't be allowed to play there. It gave the captain another brilliant option,” he added.

Besides, Vaughan also took to social media, questioning this move.

On his X handle, he wrote, "How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #INDvsENG."

How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2025

Vaughan also took a jibe at Harsha Bhogle.

After Bhogle wrote, “Has there ever been so much depth in Indian T20 cricket,” following India’s series-clinching win in Pune, Vaughan replied, “Especially when you can replace a batter with a bowler.”

Especially when you can replace a batter with a bowler 😜 https://t.co/BVs3dfQKjN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2025

What do the ICC rules say?

Per Rule 1.2.7.3 of the ICC playing conditions for concussion substitution, “The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the remainder of the match.”

Besides, Rule 1.2.7.7 states: “The decision of the ICC Match Referee in relation to any Concussion Replacement Request shall be final, and neither team shall have any right of appeal.”

Given Buttler looked amused seeing Rana on the field, even mentioning that England will approach the match referee seeking an explanation on this, Kevin Pietersen, calling out the game when Rana dismissed Livingstone, said,

"I'm not sure he is like for like. Jos Buttler was not happy with the substitute before getting out. He was fuming after he got out, walked straight to the dugout and had a word with the coach because he thought it was not like for like.”

"I think the key here is that if you have a look at Shivam Dube, and you ask anybody in the world whether Harshit Rana is a like-for-like replacement, I'm not so sure anyone would have said that they are," he added.

(WIth inputs from agencies)