Harshit Rana wasn’t part of the playing XI that took the field on Friday (Jan 31) in Pune, but returned with three wickets to see India home after coming on as a concussion sub for injured Shivam Dube, a decision England captain Jos Buttler disagreed with. Speaking to the media after losing the fourth T20I, Buttler said Rana coming in for Dube was ‘not a like-for-like replacement’.

Advertisment

Buttler, who got out on just two while chasing, said when he came out to bat, he asked who is Rana on for (on the field). Upon being told he was a concussion sub for Dube, who suffered a blow to his head on his way to 53 off 34 balls, Buttler had his reservations against this call. He added that either Dube, a batter who bowls medium pace, has gained his speed or Rana, a seamer, has transformed into a batter as good as Dube.

Also read | IND vs ENG: Pandya, Dube lead from front as India pocket T20I series with win in Pune

"It is not a like-for-like replacement. We don't agree with that," Buttler said after losing the Pune T20I by 15 runs.

Advertisment

"Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25mph with the ball, or Harshit has really improved his batting. It's part of the game, and we really should have gone on to win the match, but we disagree with the decision.

"There was no consultation [with us]. That's something I was thinking as I came out to bat - who is Harshit on for? They said he is a concussion replacement, which I obviously disagreed with. It is not a like-for-like replacement. They said that the match referee had made the decision. We had no say in it or any part of it. But we'll ask Javagal [Srinath] some questions just to get some clarity around it."

Not blaming 'this call' for the loss

Advertisment

England had their chances in the must-win game in Pune but crumbled under pressure to concede it, losing the match and eventually the series (1-3).

After England reduced India to 79 for five inside the 11th over, with the top-order back in the hut, two all-rounders Dube and Hardik Pandya added 87 for the sixth wicket to pull India out of the mud, propelling them to 181 for nine in 20 overs.

During the chase, England was sitting in the driver’s seat with the opening stand adding 62 for the first wicket inside the Powerplay. England, however, failed to make the most of this start, as they kept losing wickets regularly, with Rana, the concussion sub, contributing with three (to his name), including that of Jacob Bethal and Liam Livingstone.

Although he did not blame Rana’s concussion move as the reason for the loss, Buttler said they would anyway take some clarity (from the match referee) over this decision.

"Like I said, it was not the whole reason why we did not win the match. We had our chances to win the game which we could have still taken. But I'd like to have a bit more clarity on that,” he added.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final T20I will get underway at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday (Feb 2).

(With inputs from agencies)