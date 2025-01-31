Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India won the T20I series 3-1 against England after an inspiring performance by Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya as the duo rescued the hosts after a poor start on Friday (Jan 31). Playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India were 12/3 at one stage and managed to post 181 thanks to the above-mentioned duo batting display. The 15-run win in Pune has seen India win the five-match series with a match to spare.

India win T20I series

Tasked with defending 182 runs, the India bowling attack had a surprise inclusion as Harshit Rana made his debut as a concussion substitute. Despite England getting off to a flying start with Phillip Salt (23) and Ben Duckett (39), Indian bowlers made their comeback with wickets in quick succession. Vice-captain Harry Brook (51) showed little resilience with the bat but was not enough for the visitors.

Jos Buttler (2) failed to find his rhythm and English batters down the order hardly contributed. Harshit Rana was the pick of India bowlers with figures of 33/3 while Ravi Bishnoi also ended with 28/3 as England were bowled out for 166 in 19.4 overs.

Pandya, Dube rescue India after poor start

Having lost top-order batters – Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0), the hosts were 12/3 at one stage before Pandya and Dube stole the show. The Men in Blue were reduced to 79/5 at one stage with Abhishek Sharma (29) and Rinku Singh (30) departing after getting starts.

However, Dube and Pandya led India’s counter-attack charge as they put on an 87-run stand in 44 balls with both scoring respective fifties. Pandya’s innings consisted of 4 fours and 4 sixes while Dube’s innings consisted of 7 fours and 2 sixes. Courtesy of the duo, India ended with 181/9 in their 20 overs.

The two sides now meet in the dead-rubber contest on Sunday (Feb 2) before attention turns to the ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025.