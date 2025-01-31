Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return lasted only for 15 balls as his off-stump was sent cart-wheeling for a personal score of six runs on day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways match on Friday (Jan 31). Kohli, who is playing his first Ranji Trophy match in over 12 years, was given a standing ovation by the crowd at Arun Jaitley stadium as he came on to bat but the dream for fans didn't last long.

Himanshu Sangwan had been hit for a four down the ground on a slightly fuller ball. The Railways bowler immediately corrected his length and the next ball went through the gate of Kohli's defence - uprooting his off-stump. Have a look at the wicket below:

Virat Kohli scored more than expected. If this is their condition in Ranji, they should retire Asap.

pic.twitter.com/5gBKICySJF — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 31, 2025

Delhi vs Railways Match Update - Day 2

Delhi started the day from the overnight score of 41/1, trailing by 200 runs in the first innings. Overnight batters Yash Dhull and Sanat Sangwan batted well and added 67 runs for the second wicket before Dhull was dismissed on 32.

Railways pacer Rahul Sharma trapped Dhull LBW in the 24th over of the innings. The ball looked going above the stumps but the on-field umpire decided otherwise and gave Dhull out, much to his dismay.

Kohli then walked in to bat to a thunderous roar of the crowd which started leaving as soon as the India star was dismissed. Sangwan dismissed Sanat in his next over, bringing Delhi to four down for less than 100 runs.

Skipper Ayush Badoni then got support from Sumit Mathur and steadied the innings. The duo added 71 unbeaten runs for the fifth wicket with Badoni reaching his 50 as well while Mathur scored 28 by the time the first session came to an end.

By lunch on day 2, Delhi were trailing by 73 runs in the first innings having finished the first session at 168/4 with Badoni looking solid for them.