Amid the uncertainty, Pakistan has announced the schedule for the three-T20I series against Bangladesh which is set to begin on May 28. Along with the dates and venue, Pakistan has also announced the squad for the series but has not included Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The three matches, to be played at Lahore on May 28, May 30 and June 1, will be played under the lights.

"Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on 25 May, with training sessions planned for 26 and 27 May to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the series. All three matches will begin at 8pm local time," read a release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The PCB looks forward to hosting Bangladesh and delivering an exciting series that promises high-quality cricket under lights at Gaddafi Stadium," it added.

As for the squad, Babar and Rizwan continue not to be a part of the T20I side since not playing against New Zealand this year. The changes have come after Pakistan's failure in T20 World Cup 2024 and since then the regular chopping along with musical chair of skipper has been on.

Pakistan have elected Salman Ali Agha has their new skipper since the NZ series and he continues to hold the post so far. One major change from that series and the Bangladesh one is the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi who was the first choice as skipper after Babar Azam was removed from the post in the aftermath of 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Pakistan's 16-member squad for three T20Is against Bangladesh:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub