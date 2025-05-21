Former India coach reveals 'major challenge' for 14-year-old Suryavanshi as RR's season comes to an end

Former India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar says that the important thing for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be to deal with 'non-cricketing matters.' The comments came after Suryavanshi smashed 33-ball 57 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match of the season.

"The real challenge for him would be to deal with matters, non-cricketing matters," Bangar said while talking to ESPNCricinfo. "At this stage, how can he stay away from all the hype and the hoopla that will surround him. So, that is a major challenge.

Also Read - IPL allows extra 120 minutes for remaining league games and KKR CEO says 'we feel aggrieved'

"Apart from that, can he maintain the same sort of game plan? Because this is something which is god-gifted. Or maybe he's worked very hard but there is apparent talent there. And he has to stay true to it. Because there will be whispers that, 'okay, bat a little bit differently, understand the game, understand the situations'. But all those things will come with time. And I think if he continues in this fashion, you have a guy who can dominate both space and spin.

"And what I loved about this particular innings is that we saw a lot of off-side shots as well. We saw a couple of shots over covers. We saw some off-side cover drives, copybook style. So, it means that it's not just on-sided here, which came to the fore when they played against GT [Gujarat Titans]. But here you had a greater range of shots. And I think he has to stay true to his game and stick to the game that works well," he added.

Suryavanshi played seven games in the season and finished with 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 and an average of 36. He also hit a hundred apart from the fifth against CSK. His 101 against Gujarat Titans lit up the tournament as he became the youngest to score a T20 century and second fastest in the IPL history as well.