The Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to allot 120 minutes extra for the remaining league matches and this hasn't gone well with Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore. The decision has come in the wake of pre-monsoon rains and potential early onset of rainy season in various parts of India including the match venues.

IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, sent an email to IPL franchises which described the decision to allot extra time as "several matches are at risk of being affected by rain due to the early onset of monsoon."

The KKR CEO, however, wasn't amused by the changes as KKR bore the burnt of a washed out match against RCB on May 17 when IPL resumed and the no result meant they are out of IPL playoff race.

"While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied," Mysore said in his email.

"When the IPL re-started, it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in [Bengaluru]," he said. "The forecast was there for all to see. Not only was the game washed out but the additional 120 mins, now being applied may have provided a chance of at least a 5 over a side game.

"The wash-out ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decision and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing. I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved," added Mysore.

The game which was washed out against RCB left KKR with 12 points 13 games and one more match left for them to play in the IPL season. The defending champions, by no means, can now make it to the playoffs this season.