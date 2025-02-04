Mumbai Ranji Trophy team has announced inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube for their next game. Mumbai will be facing Haryana in quarter-final from February 8 to 12 in Lahli, Haryana. SKY, who leads India in T20I, had played against Maharashtra earlier this season and Dube had featured against Jammu and Kashmir last month.

Advertisment

With no T20Is in sight till Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, SKY has enough time available to find his form. The Indian skipper was miserable in five T20Is against England - scoring just 28 runs in five games.

Also Watch: 26 years on, Sachin Tendulkar asks Glenn McGrath to get his eyes tested in video commercial

SKY has continuously failed since T20 World Cup win - scoring just 261 runs at a strike rate of 160 with two fifties in 16 matches since the T20 World Cup victory. The India skipper last scored a 25+ runs in an innings in October 2024 against Bangladesh.

Advertisment

In the only Ranji match this season against Maharashtra, he batted only once and scored seven runs.

Talking about Dube, the all-rounder bagged double ducks in the Ranji game against J&K but the focus in that game was on Rohit Sharma who was playing domestic cricket for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Dube was in headlines during the England T20Is for hitting a fifty in the fourth game and being replaced by Harshit Rana as a concussion sub later on in the game. In the final T20I, the left-hand batter scored a quick-fire 30 as India won the match by 147 runs and the series by 4-1 margin.

Advertisment

Mumbai had lost the J&K match but went on to beat Meghalaya by an innings and 456 runs under Ajinkya Rahane.

Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for QF vs Haryana

Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.