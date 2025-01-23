India skipper Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy return after a 10-year hiatus lasted only 19 balls. Rohit was dismissed for a meagre three runs by Umar Mir during Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy match on Thursday (Jan 23). The India skipper, who has been struggling for form this whole season was disheartened after the lame dismissal.

Advertisment

J&K bowler Mir, who is 6-foot-4 tall, surprised Rohit with a fast short-pitch delivery which the Indian skipper lobbed to mid-off region only to be caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra. Have look at the video below:

Advertisment

Rohit's form has raised a lot of concern after his disappointing returns in Test cricket. Rohit has played eight Tests this season and scored only 164 runs in 15 innings at an abysmal average of 10.93.

Also Read: Meet Ankit Bawne - Maharashtra batter with 8000-plus runs suspended by BCCI in Ranji Trophy for showing dissent

He was especially poor on India's tour of Australia, where he played three Tests and scored only 31 runs in five innings. He eventually sat out of the final Test in Sydney due to poor form.

Advertisment

Mir rocks Mumbai with four-wicket haul

Mir rocked Mumbai early on and took four wickets from Mumbai's first five wickets. His wickets included India skipper Rohit, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, India T20 World Cup winner Shivam Dube, and middle-order batter Hardik Tamore.

After the lanky pacer dismissed Rohit, he clean-bowled Mumbai skipper Rahane through the gates. He trapped Tamore Leg Before Wicket (LBW) next before getting Dube caught behind.

By the time Mir was done, Mumbai were reeling at 41/5 in just 15.5 overs. Yudhvir Singh then joined the party and took four wickets himself, including dismissing Shreyas Iyer.

Mumbai were eventually bowled out for 120 with Shardul Thakur scoring the highest of 51 while Tanush Kotian managed 26. For J&K, Mir finished with 4/41 while Yudhvir took 4/31 and Auqib Nabi picked up 2/36.