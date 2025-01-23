Jammu and Kashmir bowler Umar Nazir Mir bowled a sensational spell in Ranji Trophy match on Thursday (Jan 23) against Mumbai featuring India skipper Rohit Sharma. Mir took four wickets from five Mumbai's first five wickets, which included India skipper Rohit, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, India T20 World Cup winner Shivam Dube, and middle-order batter Hardik Tamore.

Mir, who is 6-foot-4 tall, surprised Rohit with a fast short-pitch delivery, which the Indian skipper lobbed to mid-off region only to be caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra. Rohit, who is making Ranji Trophy return after a 10-year hiatus, could only score three runs during his stay.

Next to go was Rahane whom Mir clean bowled through the gates. The lanky pacer trapped Tamore Leg Before Wicket (LBW) next before getting Dube caught behind.

Who is Umar Nazar Mir?

Mir hails from Pulwama in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and made his First Class debut in 2013. He went wicketless in his debut innings against Assam and managed only a single wicket in the second innings.

Since then, the pacer has come a long way and has played 57 First Class matches. He has taken 138 wickets in those games at an economy of 3.13 and a strike rate of 55.7. Mir has taken a four-wicket haul four times and a five-wicket haul in an innings six times in his First Class career. His best bowling in an innings is 6/53 while the best figures in a match are 9/116. He was also selected in India C squad for Deodhar Trophy 2018-19.

In List A cricket, Mir has played 36 matches and has taken 54 wickets since his debut against Haryana in 2014 with a best of 5/32.

In T20s, the pacer made the debut in 2015 but has managed to play only 24 games so far with 20 wickets to his name along with a best of 5/17.