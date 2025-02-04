Picture this: The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, facing off against the ever-icy Glenn McGrath. A classic battle, right? But wait—plot twist! Instead of the usual LBW drama, we get… SBW – Shoulder Before Wicket!

In a brand-new ad, these two cricketing legends relive the unforgettable 1999 Adelaide Test moment when McGrath’s bouncer hit Sachin’s shoulder, yet the umpire gave him out to everyone’s astonishment.

Now, decades later, the duo replays the scene—with a pinch of humour and a whole lot of nostalgia.

The legendary Indian batter insists that the call was incorrect and humorously suggests that McGrath might need an eye check-up. The light-hearted exchange between the two legends has rekindled discussions about the incident, with fans once again debating whether umpire Daryl Harper made the right decision.

Watch the video here:

What was the shoulder-before-wicket call?

The infamous incident took place during the 1999 Adelaide Test between India and Australia. McGrath delivered a ball that Tendulkar, assuming it to be a bouncer, ducked under. However, the ball didn’t rise as expected and hit Tendulkar on his left shoulder, which was positioned in front of the stumps. McGrath appealed, and umpire Daryl Harper ruled Tendulkar out leg-before-wicket (LBW), despite the ball never touching his bat or legs.

The dismissal caused a major stir at the time, with many arguing that the decision was harsh and that Tendulkar should not have been given out. However, in the Dr Agarwal’s ad, both cricketers embrace the controversy with humour, showing their mutual respect and friendship despite past on-field battles.

Tendulkar’s post sharing the ad has sparked nostalgia amongst cricket fans, many of whom fondly remember the heated India-Australia rivalry of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

(With inputs from agencies)