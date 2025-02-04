England skipper Jos Buttler took another dig at India all-rounder Shivam Dube after losing the five T20I series 4-1. Post India vs England 5th T20I in Mumbai, Buttler made a rather sarcastic remark about Dube and also posed a question on India's medical staff.

“He’s pulled up pretty well from a nasty blow on the head, hopefully he’s OK,” Buttler said.

“I’m sure he must have been happy with the risk he took or their medical staff were. Maybe a question for them,” he added.

What is all the drama?

Buttler's remarks after the final T20I were in reference to the hit Dube had encountered in the fourth T20I after which he was replaced by Harshit Rana as concussion sub. The England skipper questioned Rana as Dube's replacement and called out the match referee for the same.

Dube, who had scored a crucial fifty in the 4th T20I, also managed a quick-fire 30 in the 5th match. India posted 247 in Mumbai and won the match by 147 runs - their second-biggest win in T20Is.

The England skipper, however, was adamant about their style of playing and insisted that they'd continue with it.

“We certainly won’t change the way we want to play, we need to keep backing that, be even more committed and be desperate to do well and execute that,” Buttler added.

“If we’re going to fall, I’d rather fall on the proactive side. Hopefully, over time you get more comfortable with that and play better.”

England managed just one win in five T20I games with that attitude. The downfall of the English side is alarming, especially as they won the T20 World Cup in 2022.

India and England will now play a three-ODI series in a build-up to the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The ODI series begins February 6 and the ICC event on February 19.