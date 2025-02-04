Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin has backed mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy to make it to India's Champions Trophy squad. Ashwin's backing comes after Varun won the Player of the Series award for his 14 wickets in five T20Is against England. The spinner took at least two wickets in each game, including a five-for.

Ashwin backs Varun for Champions Trophy

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see," he added.

Before the Champions Trophy, India play three ODIs against England which will start on February 6 and Ashwin opined that Varun could be added to the squad to give him a feel of the format.

"I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don't think it's an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. He has not played ODIs. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the India vs England ODI series," the spinner said.

India's squad for Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.