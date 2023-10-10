ODI World Cup 2023: Who will New Zealand drop when Kane Williamson is back? Dav Whatmore answers

New Zealand won their second ODI World Cup 2023 game against the Netherlands by 99 runs, consolidating their position at the top of the table. The fact that New Zealand were without their top batter and regular skipper Kane Williamson and ace bowler Tim Southee, makes these two wins even more sweet.

While Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries in the first game for New Zealand against England, all the top five batters scored runs in their second game against the Dutch as the Kiwis posted 322/7 in their 50 overs.

For the Blackcaps, Will Young scored 70 while the first game's Player of the Match Rachin Ravindra scored 51 in the Netherlands games. Apart from them, Daryl Mitchell scored 48 and stand-in skipper Tom Latham also managed to contribute 53.

With Kane Williamson most probably going to play in the next game for New Zealand, the Kiwis will have a difficult decision to drop one of the batters from their winning XI of the last two teams.

Speaking on the same, WION's cricket expert and 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore said that it could either be Glenn Phillips or Mark Chapman.

"It could either be Glenn Phillis or Mark Chapman who's going to be dropped when Kane Williamson comes back as rest of the batters are scoring runs," said Whatmore.

The chances are Chapman will get the sack rather than Phillips as the latter had been handy with his spin in the first game against England.

As for the bowling department, Tim Southee could replace Trent Boult who has been off-colour in the first two games for New Zealand while Matt Henry has done well.

In the spin department, Ravindra and Mitchell Santner, who took a five-for in the game against the Netherlands, seem a lock-in in the side for the next game as well.

New Zealand next play Bangladesh on October 13 in Chennai.

