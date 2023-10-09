ODI World Cup 2023: 'Don’t understand why...,' Yuvraj criticises Shreyas Iyer for reckless shot vs Australia

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has criticised Shreyas Iyer for getting out on a reckless shot against Australia during the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on October 8. India were two down for two runs when Iyer came to bat and lasted just three balls before getting out.

Iyer drove a length ball from Josh Hazelwood away from the body in the air and David Warner made no mistakes at short cover. Iyer was second wicket to fall in Hazlewood's over, leaving India three down for two runs in a chase of 200.

Yuvraj, who was Player of the Series in 2011 World Cup, wasn't particularly happy with Iyer's shot. Taking to his social media platform X, Yuvraj wrote, "No 4 batsman has to absorb the pressure !! Need better thinking from @ShreyasIyer15 when team is trying to rebuild their innings!"

Yuvraj also questioned sending Iyer ahead of KL Rahul after the latter had scored a hundred against Pakistan in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2023 while playing at number 4.

Also Watch: KL Rahul hits a shot TOO WELL for a six vs Australia and misses out on scoring 100

"Still don’t understand why @klrahul is not batting at no 4 ! After scoring a 100 against Pakistan," questioned Yuvraj. Rahul, however, did well at number five as well, scoring 97 not out in India's six-wicket win.

Rahul also added 165 runs with Virat Kohli (85) for the fourth wicket after India were three down for two runs. The Aussies had dropped Kohli in the fourth over when he was batting on 12 and after Kohli's drop, Yuvraj went on to predict that it might cost Australia.

"Dropping @imVkohli might cost Australia big time , don’t drop the king cause he can take the game away. Game on!!," Yuvraj had posted on X. Have a look at the post below:

No 4 batsman has to absorb the pressure !! Need better thinking from @ShreyasIyer15 when team is trying to rebuild their innings ! Still don’t understand why @klrahul is not batting at no 4 ! After scoring a 100 against Pakistan ! Dropping @imVkohli might cost australia big time… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 8, 2023 ×