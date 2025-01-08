Maheesh Theekshana bagged a hat-trick during the second and penultimate ODI, of the three-match series, between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Hamilton on Wednesday (Jan 8). Theekshana returned with 4 for 44 and became the seventh Sri Lankan to claim an ODI hat-trick. The wily spinner achieved the historic feat in the final over as Mitchell Santner-led Kiwis managed 255-9 in a rain-marred 37-overs aside contest.

Theekshana joins Malinga, Vaas and co.

Theekshana removed the likes of Santer, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry to join the likes of Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga and co. to become only the seventh Sri Lankan with an ODI hat-trick.

Talking about the NZ innings, they rode on Rachin Ravindra's 79, Mark Chapman's 62 and Daryl Mitchell's 38 to post 255/9. However, they looked destined for more at one stage. The hosts were going strong and were well-placed at 143-1 in 19.5 overs before the Lankan team staged a comeback riding on spin duo Hasaranga and Theekshana. While the latter claimed a four-fer, Hasaranga accounted for two scalps.

At the mid-innings, Rachin told the broadcasters, "That partnership was nice (on his 112-run second-wicket stand with Chapman). Sri Lanka came back nicely towards the middle and restricted us nicely but we’ll take this total. Need to hold our length for long periods of time, we know our bowlers can do that."

At the time of publishing this report, Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka is tottering in the run-chase, being reduced to 31 for 4 in eight overs.

Before the ODIs, NZ beat the Islanders 2-1 in a three-match T20I series and also won the ODI series opener by nine wickets in Wellington on Jan 5. Thus, the visitors need a win at all costs to keep the series alive.