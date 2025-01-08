Australian opener Sam Konstas revealed his surprise chat with Virat Kohli post the duo's fiery exchange in the fourth and penultimate Test, of the just-concluded 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), at the MCG, Melbourne. Konstas made his debut in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and smashed a brilliant 60 in his maiden outing. During his knock, he was involved in a heated exchange with Kohli, who shouldered him between overs. Post the BGT, Konstas spoke about his chat with Kohli after the MCG Test.

'I've idolised him from a young age and he's a legend of the game'

"I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it's obviously a huge honour playing against him," Konstas told News Corp. "He just had that presence about him...[and] he was very down to earth. A lovely person, just wishing me all the best. I've idolised him from a young age and he's a legend of the game."

"He was very kind and wished me all the best. He even said he hoped I did well if I got selected for the Sri Lanka series. My whole family loves Virat, and he has been my idol from a young age. He’s truly a legend of the game."
Konstas even had a heated argument with Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth and final Test of the series, at the SCG, Sydney. While the right-hander, who is deemed to be David Warner's replacement at the top, returned with scores of 60, 8, 23 and 22, the 19-year-old impressed many with his self-confidence and ability to take on bowlers and even not back down from verbal duels with big players. 
Pat Cummins-led Australia beat India 3-1 in the just-concluded BGT edition to regain the elusive trophy for the first time since 2017. Before this, Australia won the BGT in the 2014-15 edition at home. With the series win, they have also confirmed a spot in the WTC 2025 final, where they will meet South Africa at Lord's on June 11.