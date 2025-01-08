"He was very kind and wished me all the best. He even said he hoped I did well if I got selected for the Sri Lanka series. My whole family loves Virat, and he has been my idol from a young age. He’s truly a legend of the game."

Konstas even had a heated argument with Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth and final Test of the series, at the SCG, Sydney. While the right-hander, who is deemed to be David Warner's replacement at the top, returned with scores of 60, 8, 23 and 22, the 19-year-old impressed many with his self-confidence and ability to take on bowlers and even not back down from verbal duels with big players.