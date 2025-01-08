Australian opener Sam Konstas revealed his surprise chat with Virat Kohli post the duo's fiery exchange in the fourth and penultimate Test, of the just-concluded 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), at the MCG, Melbourne. Konstas made his debut in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and smashed a brilliant 60 in his maiden outing. During his knock, he was involved in a heated exchange with Kohli, who shouldered him between overs. Post the BGT, Konstas spoke about his chat with Kohli after the MCG Test.
'I've idolised him from a young age and he's a legend of the game'
"I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it's obviously a huge honour playing against him," Konstas told News Corp. "He just had that presence about him...[and] he was very down to earth. A lovely person, just wishing me all the best. I've idolised him from a young age and he's a legend of the game."
