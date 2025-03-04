South Africa captain Temba Bavuma acknowledged Kane Williamson's impact ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final, calling him a 'thorn in our flesh'. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Bavuma said that his team has planned strategies to counter New Zealand’s batting mainstay.

Williamson, who scored 81 in a losing effort against India in the final league match, has been in fine form against South Africa, having hit consecutive centuries, including an unbeaten 133 in Lahore last month during the tri-nation series.

"Yes, he (Williamson) has been a challenge for us, and we have specific plans in place. The key will be to raise our intensity when he comes to bat," Bavuma said. "However, execution will be crucial in the end.”

Despite New Zealand’s recent loss to India in Dubai, Bavuma dismissed any notion that it would dent their confidence. "They have performed strongly in Pakistan, winning all their matches there. They are a well-balanced side, so I don’t think their defeat to India will affect them much," he added.

George Linde roped in as cover

When asked whether he would prefer to play the final in Lahore or Dubai, Bavuma acknowledged India's strong form in the tournament but maintained that his team is focused on the semi-final for now.

He also commented on the logistical challenges of South Africa and Australia having to travel to Dubai just to determine their semi-final venues. "It wasn’t ideal, but there wasn’t much we could do given the tournament’s structure and logistics," he admitted.

Injury concerns continue to trouble South Africa, with Aiden Markram being the latest to suffer a hamstring strain. Left-arm spin all-rounder George Linde has been brought in as cover.

"Linde is here as a precaution, but Aiden will undergo a fitness test today. On a positive note, both Tony (de Zorzi) and I are feeling much better after our recent illness," Bavuma signed off.

