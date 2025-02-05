Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has shared his thoughts on the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He believes the matches between these two cricketing giants hold a special significance, making them among the most anticipated contests in the sport.

Ponting, who has played in multiple high-pressure encounters, emphasized that India-Pakistan clashes have an extra edge due to the historical and emotional backdrop associated with them. "There's always something more to these games. The history between the two nations and their passionate fan bases add a different level of excitement and pressure," Ponting stated.

The highly awaited Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted in Pakistan, will once again bring the two teams face-to-face. This marks India's return to Pakistan for an ICC event after several years, making the match even more significant. Cricketing ties between the two nations have largely been limited to ICC tournaments due to political tensions, making every contest a rare and electrifying affair.

'Stakes are incredibly high'

Ponting highlighted the intensity of the rivalry, drawing comparisons with the Ashes series between Australia and England. "I've been a part of some of the biggest rivalries in cricket, but the India-Pakistan contests are on another level. The stakes are incredibly high, and the pressure on players is immense," he said.

India and Pakistan last met in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India secured a dominant victory. However, Pakistan will be eager to turn the tide on home soil in the upcoming tournament. Ponting believes both teams have world-class talent, and the match will be a test of skill, temperament, and composure.

As the countdown to the Champions Trophy 2025 begins, cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting another thrilling chapter in one of the sport’s greatest rivalries. Ponting’s insights further fuel the anticipation, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

