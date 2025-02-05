As India prepares for the upcoming ODI series against England in Nagpur on Thursday, the team faces a crucial decision regarding their first-choice wicketkeeper-batter between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. This selection will significantly impact India’s team combination for the Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

Former Indian cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that Rahul, given his past performances, is likely to be preferred over Pant for the England series.

“My perspective is that the player who has previously excelled in that role should get the first opportunity. If you recall KL Rahul’s performances, not just as a batsman but also as a wicketkeeper, his glovework and catches during the World Cup were outstanding,” Bangar said during a virtual media interaction organized by Star Sports.

He acknowledged Pant’s exceptional talent but suggested that Rahul’s contributions in the middle order and behind the stumps might give him the edge. Since August 2023, when Pant was recovering from a severe car accident, Rahul has taken up the role, excelling in the 50-over World Cup with 452 runs and 17 dismissals.

In India’s 2-0 ODI series loss against Sri Lanka in August 2024, Rahul played as the keeper-batter in the first two matches, scoring 31 and 0, while Pant featured in the third game, scoring six runs on his return to ODI cricket. Opting for Rahul means India will field an entirely right-handed top six, while selecting Pant would introduce a left-handed option in the batting lineup.

Bangar also pointed out that playing both Rahul and Pant in the XI is unlikely. Instead, the team could utilize an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja to provide left-handed balance in the middle order.

“I don’t think both can fit into the playing XI. The top six is already right-hand dominant, and we have seen how Jadeja has been promoted to number four or five based on match situations. His presence offers flexibility, making it difficult for Pant to break into the eleven immediately,” he explained.

The series against England is also a critical opportunity for captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli to regain form before the Champions Trophy. Both players struggled during the Test series in Australia and failed to make a significant impact in their respective Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai and Delhi.

Bangar emphasised that Rohit and Kohli’s approach in the England series will be a key indicator of their form heading into the Champions Trophy.

“They will be counted among the greatest white-ball cricketers of all time. Their past performances and experience should boost their confidence. How Rohit sets the tone at the top will be particularly interesting, given his recent lean patch. Their approach in the upcoming matches will reveal whether they stick to their established methods that have brought them success in ODIs,” Bangar remarked.

With Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Champions Trophy uncertain and Mohammed Shami’s workload management being a concern, young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could play a pivotal role in India’s pace attack.

'Arshdeep gradually settling into 50-over format'

Arshdeep emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 20 scalps, including a five-wicket haul against Mumbai, where he dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube.

With just eight ODI appearances for India so far, Bangar will closely monitor how Arshdeep utilizes the new ball and his bouncer against England.

“He’s gradually settling into the 50-over format. The key will be his performance between the third and eighth overs when the Kookaburra ball loses its initial swing. His ability to use short-pitched deliveries effectively was evident in the T20 World Cup. As he gains more experience, he will continue to improve and establish himself as a regular ODI bowler,” Bangar concluded.

