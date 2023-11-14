AUS vs SA Semi-Final Weather & Pitch Report: What will happen if rain spoils Australia vs South Africa match

AUS vs SA Semi-Final Weather & Pitch Report: ICC World Cup 2023's second semi-final will be thrilling, as it is between South Africa and Australia, two of the greatest cricketing teams.

However, according to the weather prediction, rain might play a spoilsport in the Australia vs South Africa semi-final.

Here's everything you need to know about the weather forecast and pitch report for the Australia vs South Africa World Cup semi-final.

AUS vs SA Semi-Final Weather Report

The Kolkata weather adds an element of uncertainty to the match. According to The Weather Channel, there's a 50 per cent chance that showers might hit Kolkata on Thursday (Nov 16) and wash away the Australia vs New Zealand semi-final match. The humidity will be 77 per cent in the afternoon, and the maximum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius.

What will happen if rain spoils the Australia vs South Africa semi-final?

ICC has kept Friday (Nov 17) as a reserve day in case rain washes out the Australia vs South Africa match on Thursday (Nov 16). If the rain persists on the reserve day, the team that finishes higher on the points table during the league stage will qualify for the World Cup 2023 final. According to the weather forecast, there is an 80% chance of rain on the reserve day. Therefore, if it continues to rain on Friday, South Africa, who finished second in the points table, will advance to the finals.

AUS vs SA Semi-Final Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata tends to produce high-scoring matches and favours the batters. However, in the latter stage of the game, it might allow spin bowlers to exert their influence and add an extra layer of excitement to the battle. The hallowed turf can also be potent with the new ball as it can offer carry.

So far, Eden Gardens in Kolkata has hosted four ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches. In the first match, the Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs. The pitch at Eden Gardens favoured the Dutch side, as they won the toss and chose to bat. However, Pakistan took advantage of the high-scoring pitch and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second match.

India defeated South Africa in the third match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the previous game at Eden Gardens, England beat Pakistan by 93 runs.

South Africa has played five games at the venue, winning four. Meanwhile, Australia has played three matches at the venue, winning two. However, the two teams have never clashed at Eden Gardens in an ODI match.

