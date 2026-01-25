/Why is Budget 2026 being presented on Sunday? Know reason, history and where to watch live

The Indian Union Budget for 2026 is scheduled to be presented on Sunday, February 1, marking the first time since 2000. The timing of the budget announcements on weekends might seem strange, but it serves a specific purpose. Since 2017, the financial announcement has been made on February 1 to provide Parliament with sufficient time to approve policies before the beginning of the financial year on April 4.

So, the question might be: in 2026, February 1 falls on a Sunday, but why is the government continuing to present on the holiday? Basically, it allows ministers to conduct their duties on working days without interruptions from office operations. It also provides investors and analysts time to understand the information prior to the beginning of markets on Monday. Therefore, this Sunday effectively turns into India’s most productive “working day” for financial planning and policy decisions.

Can the Union Budget be presented on the weekend?

Yes, the Union Budget can legally be presented on a weekend, as there are no constitutional or procedural barriers. When required, Parliament can hold special sessions to carry out essential business, allowing Budget discussions and approvals to move forward without disrupting the fiscal calendar or routine government functioning.

For investors, a Sunday Budget works like an advance guide before the markets open. With the Union Budget scheduled to be presented on February 1, 2026, which falls on Sunday, investors will have ample time to analyse the announcements before trading resumes on the BSE and NSE on Monday. They can comfortably review proposed tax changes, spending plans and incentives at their own pace, helping them plan their next steps more effectively.

Why government choose February 1 for the Budget announcement?

The Indian government shifted the budget presentation from the February-end financial crunch to February 1 to ease the pressure of last-minute financial approvals. This gives Parliament adequate time to pass the Appropriation Bill, which must be cleared before March 31, helping the government avoid the temporary and often complex “Vote on Account” process.

With the financial year starting on April 1, this revised timeline allows for a smoother transition into the new fiscal cycle, minimising delays and unfinished clearances. The streamlined approach enables better planning and quicker execution of policies, while also ensuring the timely availability of funds for both the government and investors.

When and where to watch the Budget session 2026?