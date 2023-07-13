United States: June inflation at 3%, lowest rate in two years

Inflation in the US has reached a two-year low, indicating positive momentum in the fight against rising prices. The latest data from the Labor Department on Wednesday also revealed that underlying consumer prices experienced their slowest monthly growth since August 2021.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a 3 percent increase in the year leading up to June. This represents the weakest year-on-year increase since March 2021, following a 4.0 percent increase in May. Although this decline in inflation is a positive development, it is important to note that it does not necessarily indicate the end of the battle against price pressures. Last year's peak, the highest seen in four decades, underscores the ongoing need to address and manage inflationary pressures.

This substantial decrease in underlying inflation sparked a rally in the stock and bond markets, with investors gaining confidence that the United States' central bank is nearing the conclusion of its rapid monetary policy tightening cycle, the quickest since the 1980s.

However, this deceleration in inflation may not be enough to dissuade the Federal Reserve from proceeding with another interest rate hike this month.

The Federal Reserve, expected to proceed with another interest rate increase later this month, confronts challenges as it navigates the complexities of the current economic landscape. Market reactions have been noteworthy, with short-term Treasury yields experiencing a significant decline while stocks rose.

While the recent decline in inflation rates is undoubtedly encouraging, it is crucial to acknowledge that inflation still remains well above the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent, particularly given the tight labor market conditions.

Reuters cited Christopher Rupkey, the chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York, as saying that inflation is not completely eliminated, but the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on prices, caused by shortages and the shift towards stay-at-home purchases, has evidently subsided. As a result, the Federal Reserve now finds itself in a position of strength in its battle against inflation for the first time.