Trump’s tariff playbook: What’s in effect and what’s coming next

US President Donald Trump’s trade policy is entering a new phase, threatening a dramatic escalation if partners don’t make concessions before an August 1 deadline. From industrial products to entire countries, Trump’s tariff regime is sweeping and complex and it’s sending shudders through global supply chains.

According to Reuters, the White House has signalled it will impose tariffs ranging from 10 to 200 per cent on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods if trade talks fail.

But what exactly is in place now and what could come next? Let’s break it down.

Product tariffs: Industry under pressure

Trump’s strategy targets industries he sees as strategically vital or vulnerable to foreign competition. Bloomberg reports that the administration has already locked in 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium, hitting exporters across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Autos and auto parts are also in the spotlight, with 25 per cent tariffs in effect. The White House says these measures are essential to revitalise American industry and reduce dependence on imports.

But it goes further as Pharmaceuticals face tariffs up to 200 per cent, making them among the most heavily taxed categories. Semiconductors, at the heart of tech supply chains, are hit with 25 per cent or higher tariffs. Even cultural exports like movies face 100 per cent duties in some cases.

Trump has also threatened new tariffs on copper from August 1, aimed at securing critical materials for clean energy and defence sectors.

Product Category Tariff Rate Steel and aluminium 50% Autos and auto parts 25% Copper 50% (effective August 1) Pharmaceuticals Up to 200% Semiconductors 25% or higher Movies 100% Timber and lumber Targeted, variable rates Aircraft, engines, parts Included in sectoral tariffs Critical minerals Varies

Source: Reuters, Bloomberg, White House Trade Policy Announcements

These tariffs, says Reuters, aim to force new supply chain investments in the US, but have also raised fears of inflation and global trade fragmentation.

Country-specific tariffs: Allies and rivals alike targeted

Beyond products, Trump’s tariff policy is explicitly geopolitical. Reuters reports that China faces a blanket 30 per cent tariff, plus extra duties on key sectors, as part of an ongoing confrontation over technology and trade deficits.

Mexico and Canada face tariffs on goods not covered by the USMCA, with threatened rates rising to 30–35 per cent if negotiations fail by August 1. Even allies like South Korea and Japan are in the crosshairs, with 25 per cent tariffs threatened.

The European Union is currently under a 30 per cent tariff threat but has extended a suspension of countermeasures until early August in hopes of avoiding a tit-for-tat escalation. Emerging markets such as Brazil, Vietnam, and Myanmar face even higher proposed rates of 40 to 50 per cent, especially where the US accuses them of transshipment or unfair trade practices.

Country Tariff Rate China 30% + additional product tariffs Mexico 25–30% Canada 10% (energy), 25–35% (other goods) United Kingdom 10% baseline (exemptions on some goods) European Union 30% (effective August 1 if no deal) Vietnam 20–40% (transshipment crackdown) Brazil 50% (effective August 1) South Korea, Japan 25% (effective August 1) Algeria, Libya, Iraq 30% (effective August 1) Bangladesh, Serbia 35% (effective August 1) Cambodia, Thailand 36% (effective August 1) Laos, Myanmar 40% (effective August 1) Indonesia, Philippines 20–32% (effective August 1) South Africa 30% (effective August 1) Tunisia, Moldova, Malaysia 25% (effective August 1)

Source: Reuters, Bloomberg, White House Trade Memoranda

A high-stakes deadline

What’s at stake is not just the cost of goods but the entire structure of global trade. As Bloomberg notes, the Trump administration is using the threat of tariffs to push for bilateral deals on US terms. The August 1 deadline looms large. Without framework deals, these tariffs could go into force, hitting critical sectors from autos to energy and souring relations with allies.