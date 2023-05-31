Solar panels get a tax makeover: India's 'sunny' solution to energy demands 

India is contemplating a substantial reduction in import taxes on solar panels to address the increasing demand for renewable energy and bridge the gap in local production, sources told Reuters.

The government seeks to accelerate the adoption of clean energy by cutting the import tax from 40 percent to 20 percent and potentially lowering the goods and services tax (GST) on solar panels from 12 percent to 5 percent.

Sources within the renewable energy ministry told Reuters that discussions have taken place with the finance ministry to seek approval for these tax cuts. The move aims to support the renewable energy sector and enable companies to meet the surging demand for solar power.

Major players in the Indian solar industry, including Tata Power, Adani Green, and Vikram Solar, have faced challenges in sourcing sufficient domestic equipment to complete their projects. The proposed tax cuts could alleviate these supply constraints by reducing the reliance on imports.