Oil prices slide as OPEC+ surprises with bigger August output hike

Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday after OPEC+ announced a larger-than-expected production increase for August, fuelling fears of oversupply at a time when markets are already weighing the risks of slowing demand and economic uncertainty.

According to Reuters, the group of oil producers, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, agreed over the weekend to raise output by 548,000 barrels per day (bpd) next month. That figure exceeds previous monthly increases and caught many traders off guard.

Brent and WTI both under pressure

Brent crude futures slipped 80 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to US$67.50 a barrel in early trading, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by US$1.32, or 2 per cent, to US$65.68. Analysts said the announcement reflects OPEC+’s willingness to compete more aggressively for market share, even if that means accepting lower prices.

“The increased production clearly represents a more aggressive competition for market share and some tolerance for the resulting decline in price and revenue,” said Tim Evans of Evans Energy in a note cited by Reuters.

A significant jump from earlier targets

The decision marks a notable acceleration in production growth. For comparison, OPEC+ had been adding around 411,000 bpd each month for May, June and July. The new target for August is a significant jump from those previous monthly increases and from the 138,000 bpd boost seen in April.

OPEC+ justified the move by pointing to a steady global economic outlook and what it described as healthy market fundamentals, including relatively low oil inventories. According to Reuters, the group appears confident that demand can absorb the additional barrels despite lingering concerns over global economic conditions.

Saudi Arabia signals demand confidence

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, underscored that confidence by raising the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude for August deliveries to Asia. Reuters reported this marks a four-month high for the grade, signalling Riyadh’s belief in robust demand from the region despite broader market jitters.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets analysts led by Helima Croft noted that nearly 80 per cent of the 2.2 million bpd of voluntary cuts pledged earlier by eight OPEC producers would effectively be reversed with the new decision. However, they also cautioned that in practice, much of the recent supply increases have come primarily from Saudi Arabia, while other members have struggled to ramp up production as planned.

Looking ahead to September

According to Reuters, Goldman Sachs analysts expect OPEC+ to confirm a final planned increase of about 550,000 bpd for September when the group next meets on 3 August. Markets will be watching closely to see whether the bloc sticks to its roadmap or adjusts strategy in response to price movements and demand signals.

Wider backdrop of trade tensions

Oil markets are also navigating the broader economic backdrop, including the prospect of renewed trade tensions as the US prepares to impose higher tariffs on many trading partners.

As per Reuters, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that several trade deals were close to being finalised and that letters would soon be sent to countries facing steeper tariff rates from 1 August, after a temporary pause ends on 9 July. The interplay between production policy, global demand forecasts and geopolitical trade tensions is expected to remain a key driver of oil prices in the weeks ahead.