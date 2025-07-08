Oil prices fall as traders assess US tariff threats, OPEC+ supply boost

Oil prices fell for the third time in four sessions as traders assessed the impact of renewed US tariff threats and a decision by OPEC+ to restore more of its idled production capacity.

Brent nears $69 as supply worries mount

Global benchmark Brent crude slipped toward $69 a barrel on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate traded below $68. According to Bloomberg, the declines come as investors react to a wave of letters from US President Donald Trump threatening higher tariffs on key trading partners, while leaving the door open for negotiations ahead of a 1 August implementation date.

Trump’s tariff move adds fresh uncertainty to the global demand outlook; compounding market worries about a potential economic slowdown and its impact on energy consumption.

OPEC+ supply increase weighs on prices

Oil markets had initially rebounded on Monday despite OPEC+ confirming at the weekend that it would increase production in August by restoring more of its idled capacity. Officials from the producer group cited strong summer demand as a reason for optimism that the market could absorb the extra barrels.

As per Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia also announced it would raise the official selling price of its main crude grade for Asia, underscoring its confidence in regional demand despite broader market jitters.

West Asia tensions simmer despite truce

Market sentiment has been volatile in recent weeks due to geopolitical risks, particularly after the war between Israel and Iran. A fragile ceasefire remains in place, but tensions are simmering once more. According to Bloomberg, shipping in the Red Sea has come under renewed threat, with Iranian-backed Houthi forces claiming responsibility for attacks on vessels near Yemen. On Monday, a second ship was reportedly targeted in the same area, hours after an earlier attack.

“These attacks raise supply-chain costs and insurance premiums for oil cargoes,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital LP, speaking to Bloomberg. “But unless there’s a major supply disruption, the impact stays mostly at the margins.”

Global demand outlook under pressure

Traders are also wary of the broader economic implications of Trump’s drawn-out trade war. With higher tariffs threatening to slow growth in key markets, energy demand forecasts face renewed downside risks.

“Traders are watching Trump’s new tariff threats and global growth risks, which could soften demand,” Khurshid added. “Looking ahead, we should be paying attention to any new OPEC+ signals about extending or adjusting supply cuts.”

Diesel market tightens despite crude glut fears

Even as crude prices soften on fears of oversupply, signs of tightness are emerging in refined products. According to Bloomberg, US diesel inventories are at their lowest seasonal level since 1996, while European benchmark futures suggest a tighter market than during the peak of the Israel–Iran conflict. These mixed signals highlight the complexity of the current oil landscape, as traders weigh short-term geopolitical risks, OPEC+ production decisions, and the potentially chilling effect of an escalating trade dispute between the United States and its partners.