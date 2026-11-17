Singapore’s largest bank, DBS, and the world’s biggest U.S. lender, JPMorgan, have connected their tokenised deposit systems, allowing clients to transfer dollars between the two countries round-the-clock, including on weekends and outside banking hours.

DBS and JPMorgan have linked their blockchain-based deposit networks, allowing clients to move US dollars between the two banks at any time, the lenders said in an announcement on Monday.

The connection joins DBS Token Services with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, the U.S. bank’s blockchain payments business. Since both systems run on permissioned blockchains, only approved banks and clients can participate. That sets them apart from public networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, where anyone can connect and transfer value.

The banks are using Partior, a blockchain settlement network they helped found, to coordinate settlement.

DBS and JPMorgan co-lead the project’s workgroup on how different digital money systems can interoperate.

Ant International, the payments and fintech arm of China’s Ant Group, is the first client to use the service.

How tokenised deposits work

Funds move between the two blockchains as tokenised deposits: blockchain-based records of ordinary bank deposits. The bank records a client’s balance as a digital token on its own ledger, alongside traditional channels. It remains a dollar deposit at a regulated bank rather than a new cryptocurrency. The difference is that the balance can be moved at any hour.

For example, a Singapore-headquartered global e-commerce company has a US subsidiary. It holds $5 million in a blockchain-based dollar account at DBS, while its American arm keeps a similar account at JPMorgan. If the US unit urgently needs $5 million on a Saturday to pay a supplier, conventional banking would not allow it until Monday. However, with the new link, the treasury team can move the money immediately, thereby significantly easing corporate cash management.

However, the round-the-clock claim comes with a limitation. Transfers within the Kinexys network run 24 hours a day, every day of the year. But conversions between a traditional bank account and a blockchain account are paused for three hours every Saturday, from 3 pm to 6 pm Eastern time. This pause too may go as a fix is under development, said the announcement.

Early users and industry reaction

Ant International, a payments company operating across multiple time zones, plans to use the link to manage cash across its entities in both markets.

“Operating across fast-moving global markets means that we require treasury solutions with round-the-clock agility, speed and efficiency,” said Kelvin Li, Ant International’s general manager of platform tech and senior vice president.

Rachel Chew, DBS’s chief operating officer and co-head of digital assets for global transaction services, said tokenised money is “moving rapidly from experimentation to delivering live tangible value for clients.” She said the bank wants to give clients flexibility to manage value on their own terms.

The timing reflects rising demand for faster cross-border payments as outbound cross-border payments in Asia are projected to reach $24 trillion by 2033, up from $13.5 trillion in 2025, according to Money20/20 and FXC Intelligence.

A DBS report found that about 88% of corporations are deploying or piloting tokenised money uses, with more than half adopting or planning to adopt tokenised deposits.

Similar, other efforts are under way worldwide. Swift, the messaging network banks use for cross-border payments, revealed in July that 17 banks will pilot live transactions on its blockchain-based shared ledger, designed to let banks move money for customers outside normal hours.