Boeing Urges Bolt Tightening After 737 MAX 9 Hardware Issues

Boeing has issued a bulletin to its suppliers urging them to tighten bolts after multiple airlines reported loose hardware during inspections of the grounded 737 MAX 9, according to a Reuters report.

The US aircraft manufacturer emphasised the importance of meeting quality requirements in a memo dated Jan. 17, issued weeks after an incident where a panel ripped off a 737 MAX 9 jet mid-air.

Boeing stated, "Ensure that work instructions are mistake-proof and quality is continuously monitored - particularly torquing requirements."

The bulletin recommends documenting torque requirements on work instructions, recording torque application by mechanics, and ensuring tools are properly calibrated for bolt tightening.

This comes in response to an Alaska Airlines flight's emergency landing on Jan. 5 after a door plug panel blew off, leading to the grounding of 171 MAX 9 planes by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci expressed concerns about Boeing's in-house quality programs in response to the incident. In an NBC News interview, Minicucci stated, "My demand on Boeing is, what are they going to do to improve their quality programs in house?"

Boeing, in a separate communication to suppliers, affirmed that it has not altered its 737 supplier master schedule post-incident. The schedule, outlining production rate expectations, calls for 42 737s per month starting in February 2024. While the actual production rate may differ, Boeing has urged suppliers to "continue to perform to your established requirements" while working with the FAA to unground the 737 MAX 9 and enhancing quality across the production system.

The incident has raised questions about the manufacturing process, with FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker stating on Jan. 12 that it was "pretty clear" the cabin blowout was a manufacturing issue, not a design problem.

Whitaker emphasised the need for robust quality control, especially considering the vast number of parts involved in the MAX 9. He highlighted that the MAX 9 has around 500,000 parts, underscoring the critical importance of ensuring proper assembly of every bolt.

Boeing is set to update investors on its production plans on Jan. 31 amid speculation from Wall Street about potential impacts on the ramp-up due to increased checks.