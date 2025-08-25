/Zelensky to visit India after PM Modi's invite: Here's what Ukrainian envoy said about the plans amid Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit India soon, but the dates of the visit have not been finalised yet. The statement by the Ukrainian president came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Zelensky. The envoy said that Kyiv urges India's greater involvement in solving the Russia-Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ambassador noted that India-Ukraine relations have improved since 2023, with both countries exploring a potential strategic partnership. He highlighted India's active engagement with Ukraine, including multiple meetings between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy at the UN.



Read More | Zelensky calls PM Modi amid Trump's tariff threats over Russian oil

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelensky to come to India. Both sides are working on this. We expect President Zelensky to be in India, definitely. It will be a great achievement in our bilateral relationship. We are trying to agree on a precise date. We expect more Indian involvement in the peace-building process in Ukraine, definitely in the political negotiation with the Russians," Polishchuk said while speaking to ANI on Ukraine's National Flag Day. On broader diplomacy, the Ambassador stated Ukraine remains open to talks, depending on Russia’s stance and Western support. He also emphasised the US as a key ally and reiterated Ukraine’s readiness for dialogue following the Alaska meeting. Earlier, President Zelensky extended Independence Day greetings to India, expressing hope for India’s role in promoting global peace and ending the war with Russia.

Putin and Zelensky dials PM Modi after recent US visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (Aug 18) called Modi to share insights on his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on the Ukraine conflict. In a post on X, PM Modi affirmed India’s stance, calling for a peaceful resolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine. He also expressed his support and said that he looks forward to continued exchanges with Putin in the future. Zelensky also held a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, and the two leaders discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Both leaders are also likely to hold a personal meeting in September during the United Nations General Assembly.

