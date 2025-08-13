/Modi-Zelensky plan to meet at UNGA. Is this a diplomatic signal to US ahead of Trump-Putin summit over Ukraine-Russia war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (Aug 11) took to X and shared that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a vital phone call in which they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The two leaders, he said, have also "agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits". However, as per sources, "it has not yet been decided if PM would be going to UNGA or not". News of the two world leaders' prospective meeting comes as India faces heightened pressure from the United States to stop buying cheaper oil from Russia and even accused the South Asian nation of "financing" Russia's war against Ukraine.

Vital Mode-Zelensky meeting could happen next month

Indian PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelensky were earlier scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada in June. However, the meeting couldnothappen at the time.

Given the current India-US tensions that have seen India plastered with allegations of financing Russia's war against Ukraine, next month's meeting at the UNGA holds high importance. However, as mentioned above, sources have told WION that it was not yet decided if PM Modi would be taking part in the upcoming 80th session of the UNGA, set to open on September 9.

What if PM Modi skips the UNGA meet?

The India PM's name is part of a provisional list of speakers for the high-level General Debate that has issued by the United States, reported PTI earlier. This points to the likelihood that Modi would be in attendance. However, in case he skips the UNGA session, diplomatic bilateral talks between Ukraine and India are still possible.