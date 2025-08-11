/Zelensky calls PM Modi amid Trump's tariff threats over Russian oil - Sanctions, personal meeting, Ukraine war discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 11), and the two leaders discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and are also likely to hold a personal meeting in September during the United Nations General Assembly.

This comes as the United States President Donald Trump has been pushing and threatening India for its purchase of Russian oil, alleging that it is supporting the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky, during the call with PM Modi, discussed sanctions against Russia, noting that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to "reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war."

Expressing gratefulness, Zelensky in a post on X wrote, “I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people.”

"We agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits," the Ukrainian president said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to X, saying that he conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," PM Modi wrote on X.

"The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest," a statement from the PM Modi office read.

Moreover, Zelensky informed PM Modi about the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility.

The Ukrainian president stressed that instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, "Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings."

"It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results," Zelensky stressed.