Modi China visit: Seven things to know about Tianjin, the city hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit 2025

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister will travel to China from 31 August to 1 September 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the summit, including Xi. This meeting is being closely watched globally as it's the first major bilateral interaction between Modi and Xi since the two nations decided to normalise their relations, which had deteriorated over the past few years due to border clashes. The attention now shifts to the Chinese city of Tianjin, which is hosting the SCO summit. Here are seven unique things to know about Tianjin:



