Modi China visit: Seven things to know about Tianjin, the city hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit 2025

Tianjin, the host city of this year's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, is known for its blend of Chinese and Western architecture, its role as a major global port, and its cultural heritage. As Indian PM Narendra Modi visits China, here is what you should know about Tianjin
At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister will travel to China from 31 August to 1 September 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the summit, including Xi. This meeting is being closely watched globally as it's the first major bilateral interaction between Modi and Xi since the two nations decided to normalise their relations, which had deteriorated over the past few years due to border clashes. The attention now shifts to the Chinese city of Tianjin, which is hosting the SCO summit. Here are seven unique things to know about Tianjin:
Given its colonial past, Tianjin has a unique architectural heritage. The Five Great Avenues (Wudadao) area has some 2,000 buildings from the early 20th century with Chinese and Western styles of architecture. Once known as a ‘treaty port’, Tianjin has buildings reflecting British, French, German and Italian influences.
The Port of Tianjin is among the largest and busiest in the world. It is a critical trade hub that links China to more than 20 European routes and global markets. Its strategic location gives it a crucial role in international commerce.
Tianjin is known for its cultural heritage and is where the legendary Peking opera artist Mei Lanfang. Mei Lanfang, through his innovative performances, brought global fame to Chinese opera. His mark in the cultural scene in the city is still present
An industrial hub, Tianjin is a leader in the use of smart technology. Tianjin port, for instance, uses advanced automation and digital systems for its operations, making it a model for modern logistics and sustainable development.
The Chinese city is home to Tianjin Eye or Yongle Bridge Ferris Wheel, a 120-metre tall giant ferris wheel overlooking the Hai River. Built above the Yongle Bridge, formerly Chihai Bridge, this iconic Ferris wheel is one of the world’s largest. This landmark offers panoramic views of the city. It's a symbol of Tianjin’s blend of modernity and scenic beauty.
Tianjin is known for its distinctive culinary and cuisine. It's rich food culture is reflected in the food street (in picture, middle). Famous street food from Tianjin include Goubuli Baozi or steamed stuffed buns, Jianbing (savoury crepes), and Mahua (twisted fried dough).
Tianjin has hosted a number of global events, the latest being the 25th SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1 this year. The city will welcome leaders from more than 20 countries and 10 international organisations. Tianjin is making extensive preparations for the summit with including SCO Digital Economy Forum and Inter-Civilizational Dialogue.