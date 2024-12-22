Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine’s membership in NATO is “possible,” but Kyiv must work hard to convince allies to make it a reality, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a speech to Ukrainian diplomats on Sunday (22 December).

“We all understand that Ukraine's invitation to Nato and membership in the alliance can only be a political decision,” Zelensky said at the gathering in Kyiv. He added, “Alliance for Ukraine is achievable, but it is achievable only if we fight for this decision at all the necessary levels.”

Zelensky underscored the importance of showing NATO allies how Ukraine’s inclusion would contribute to the alliance and help stabilise global relations.

His comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened more “destruction” in Ukraine following a drone attack on the Russian city of Kazan. In a televised government meeting on Sunday, Putin said, “Whoever, and however much they try to destroy, they will face many times more destruction themselves and will regret what they are trying to do in our country.”

Putin also held talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, marking a rare visit by an EU and NATO leader to Moscow.

Ukraine has long called for NATO to invite it into the alliance. While NATO has affirmed that Ukraine will join eventually, no timeline or formal invitation has been extended.

Zelensky has previously suggested that NATO membership could initially apply to territories not occupied by Russia, potentially helping to end the active phase of the war. After recent discussions with NATO and EU leaders in Brussels, he said that European commitments to Ukraine’s defence would “not be sufficient” without the involvement of the United States.

Following the Brussels meetings, Zelensky described NATO as Ukraine’s “true guarantee” against Moscow. He said that there's a growing understanding among allies of the threat posed by Putin, adding, “There is some political will and understanding that Putin is dangerous … and total understanding that he will not stop in Ukraine.”

