Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (Dec 22) vowed to bring more destruction to Ukraine in retaliation for a drone attack on a high-rise apartment block in the city of Kazan on Saturday.

Putin said that Ukraine will face many times more destruction and will regret this.

"Whoever, and however much they try to destroy, they will face many times more destruction themselves and will regret what they are trying to do in our country," Putin said while commenting on the attack on Kazan during a televised government meeting.

Ukraine launched a drone attack deep inside Russia on Saturday, hitting several residential high-rise buildings in the city of Kazan.

A video of the strike, purportedly shot by eyewitnesses, shows the drones hitting a residential building head-on, in what some users have labelled as a '9/11-style' attack.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that its forces had intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones launched overnight at Russian territory.

It added that 20 of those were over the Oryol region, where the local governor said a blaze tore through the oil terminal.

There were no casualties reported from the site of the attack.

Moreover, local authorities said that debris from one of the downed drones fell on the roof of a multi-storey building in the Kyiv region, which caused a fire.

This attack comes hours after the Russian Defence Ministry on its Telegram channel reported that its air defences shot down one "Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Republic of Tatarstan," whose capital is Kazan.

