Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has inked a new twp-year deal as he extends his legacy at the Merseyside club. The announcement was made public on Thursday (April 17), as Van Dijk joins fellow star Mohamed Salah in extending his stay at the club. Van Dijk has won all major honours during his stay with Liverpool and is all but assured to lift the Premier League title in the coming days.

Virgil van Dijk has today signed a new contract with the Reds to extend his time with the club beyond the 2024-25 season 🙌😀 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2025

Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool deal

"There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family," said Van Dijk.

"I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.

"It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible.

"The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."

The Dutchman, who has made 314 appearances for the Reds, was named Liverpool captain in 2023 following Jordan Henderson's departure.

Running out of contract, Van Dijk was a free agent at the end of the season, however, the negotiations between the club began at the start of the year. However, there was no breakthrough for the Reds until Thursday, when the Dutch defender signed the two-year contract.

Van Dijk’s deal comes days after the Reds were successful in getting a deal signed for Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian like Van Dijk was out of contract at the end of the season, but will instead stay until 2027 if he sees of his contact.

The Dutchman could become the second Liverpool captain after Jordan Henderson to lift the Premier League title as the Reds now need a maximum of just six points to win. If a certain set of results go in favour of Liverpool, they could be crowned Premier League champions this weekend.