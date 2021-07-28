Woman unaware she had 33 million euros worth lottery ticket in her purse

A woman in Germany was carrying a winning ticket in her purse but was unaware that it could make her a millionaire.

Lotto Bayern reported that the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of the 33 million euros lottery ticket but she had no idea that she was carrying this ticket in her purse.

"I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks," the unnamed woman said.

The woman had randomly picked up numbers on a 1.20 euro lottery ticket. She has decided to never play lottery again as she believes this win was "more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me".

She is hoping to use the money to do her bit for the environment and inch towards living a more healthy lifestyle.

This incident reminded netizens about the woman who could not claim her winning the lottery as her ticket was accidentally 'washed in laundry'. It was a SuperLotto Plus ticket that was sold at a convenience store in the Los Angeles of Norwalk in November. It turned out to be a winning ticket but it was later reported missing as the woman claimed she accidentally washed the ticket in her laundry.

The authorities had asked the woman to bring some "compelling substantial proof you were in possession of the ticket".

Talking of accidental winners, another woman in the UK won £1 million on a lottery ticket that she had bought after getting exceedingly bored while her husband was hooked to Euro 2020 football tournament.