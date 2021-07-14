UK woman buys lottery ticket out of 'Euro 2020' boredom, wins £1 million

A UK resident got exceedingly bored while her husband was hooked to Euro 2020 football tournament. Tired of this, she decided to have some fun and bought a lottery ticket.

The 33-year-old Sammantha Young from Basingstoke bought the ticket on July 3 while her husband was busy cheering on for his favourite team.

Little did she know this boredom activity would turn out to be one of her best decisions ever.

Young ended up being one of the prize winners in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw, winning one million pounds.

Although Young was a supporter of the England team, she admits that it got a "little trying" for her when her husband watched every single group game.

So, to brighten up her Friday evening, she poured a glass of Prosecco for herself and sat down to play one of the lottery's "instant win" games.

A chartered accountant by profession, Young invested her £20 winnings on a couple of lottery tickets, but did not expect to "wake up a millionaire".

However, Young thought that she had won only £1,000, and it was her husband who checked the mail again and realised that the actual amount was one million pounds.

"I'm a little embarrassed to admit that although I'm a chartered accountant, working with numbers every day, it was Paul who looked at the message more closely and pointed out that what I thought was £1,000 was one thousand times more and was actually £1m," she said. "Neither of us were willing to dare believe that the win was real. We were convinced it was fake and that somehow I had been scammed."

For now, she has planned to invest this money in family security because she has not been able to get life insurance because she is bipolar. However, she is also hoping to buy a dream holiday to Bora Bora and a Range Rover Sports car.