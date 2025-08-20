/Woman ‘smuggles’ cocaine using sex toy by hiding it in her underwear - and there’s a DARK WEB angle

Add as a preferred source on Google

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 02:50 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 02:50 IST
Representative image Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

A woman, 42, was nabbed in Bali for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine using a sex toy that she hid in her underwear. She said a man she met on the dark web told her to do so.

A woman from Peru has been nabbed for allegedly smuggling drugs using sex toys by hiding them in her underwear. The 42-year-old unnamed woman was arrested in Bali for allegedly smuggling cocaine into the Indonesian resort island. Authorities said she arrived at Bali’s international airport from Qatar on 12 August when authorities became suspicious.


“The customs officers suspected her behaviour, and after consulting with the police, they did a further check on her,” Bali police narcotics unit director, Radiant, who like many Indonesians has one name, told a press conference.i

