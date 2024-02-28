Wildfires in Texas: Immediate evacuation ordered, operations at nuclear weapons facility halted

The rapidly spreading wildfires in Texas, United States on Tuesday (Feb 27) forced the authorities to give immediate evacuation orders in small towns and close down a nuclear facility as dry grass, warm temperatures and strong winds fuelled the fire in the state's rural area of Panhandle.

As per the Texas A&M Forest Service, Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for nearly 60 counties as more than 400 square miles (1,040 square kilometres) were destroyed in the wildfires.

“Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe,” said Abbott.

The wildfire, which is called the Smokehouse Creek Fire, closed highways and was not contained even a bit by Tuesday afternoon (Feb 27), as per the Forest Service.

The nuclear arsenal facility, which assembles and disassembles parts, closed its operations after a fire went out of control near it.

“The fire near Pantex is not contained. Response efforts have shifted to evacuations. There is a small number of non-essential personnel sheltered on-site," said the company.

'We have seen tragedy today', Sheriffs react to maddening wildfire

The wildfires prompted evacuation across Hemphill and Hutchinson counties near the Oklahoma border.

In a Facebook post, the city of Fritch issued a warning to the residents to "EVACUATE NOW," adding that the flames have reached the road.

Speaking to CNN, National Weather Service Amarillo Meteorologist Christian Rangel said that the blazes "still have enough fuel to keep going".

Watch: Australian PM pledges support as wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations “We have had a high wind and fire event go through ... (and) right now at our office, we are getting gusts up to 35 mph,” Rangel added, further stating that the winds have changed directions.

In a Facebook post, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said, "We have seen tragedy today and we have seen miracles. Today was a historic event we hope never happens again. The panhandle needs prayers."

More than 200 people have taken shelter in a church in Fritch, Texas after they were forced to flee from their homes because of raging wildfires, said church leaders.