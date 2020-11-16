Why data from Moderna's experimental vaccine is truly groundbreaking

On Monday, American company Moderna Inc announced a milestone in the development of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. According to the company, the vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective, the highest claim by any company so far.

Earlier, Pfizer, another American company had announced that its vaccine is over 90 per cent effective. Following this, countries like Russia and China were quick to claim the same for their national vaccine development programmes.

Moderna’s announcement is actually a very big milestone. Here’s why:

Pfizer’s vaccine requires ultra-cold storage, making its transportation expensive and sometimes logistically impossible, especially for delivery in far off countries, and places with namesake medical facilities.

But Moderna has an advantage, for its vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, which makes its storage and distribution easier, implying it could reach more people.

The company claims that the vaccine will remain stable at standard refrigerator temperature of 2-8 degree Celsius (36-48 degree F) for 30 days. Additionally, the vaccine may be stored for upto 6 months at -20 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be shipped and stored at -70 degree celsius, akin to the temperatures in Antarctica during winters. In standard refrigeration conditions, it may be stored for upto 5 days.

Very low rate of infection

Moderna’s data is based on analysis of 95 infections among participants in the trial. They received either a placebo or the vaccine.

Out of these, only five infections occurred among people who were inoculated, who were given the vaccine in two shots 28 days apart.

Additionally, Moderna’s trials witnessed the participation of 30,000 people. And it was able to prevent severe cases of COVID-19, something Pfizer is yet to ascertain with its own vaccine.

Out of the 95 cases during Moderna’s trials, only 11 were severe. All of them occurred among patients who got the placebo. Moderna is part of the US government’s Operation Warp Speed programme, which intends to fast track vaccines for COVID-19, and its earliest deployment.

Just this year, the company intends to produce 20 million doses for the US. Out of these, millions have already been produced. Moderna is ready to ship these vaccines as soon as it received FDA authorisation.