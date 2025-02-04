Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's FBI director nominee, appeared before the Senate for his confirmation hearing last week, joined by close friends and family seated in the front row.

Advertisment

Among them was country music artist Alexis Wilkins, who, as reported by Daily Mail, is Patel’s girlfriend, whose presence sparked widespread curiosity about their relationship.

And so the marathon weekend begins ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UZsAHUG9fp — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) January 18, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read | Elon Musk ‘deletes’ IRS Direct File programme team: Is free tax filing at risk in US?

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Born on November 3, 1999, in Boston, Massachusetts, Wilkins spent her early years in England and Switzerland before settling in Arkansas. She later moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.

Advertisment

Her songwriting journey began young—she released her first song at just eight years old. In 2020, she debuted as a solo artist with Holdin’ On, and in 2023, her EP Grit reached #4 on the iTunes chart, with the track Country Back climbing to #2 on the iTunes country rankings.

Wilkins has opened for renowned artists like Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood, best known for 'God Bless the USA'. Her music, often infused with patriotic themes, has amassed over a million streams across platforms.

Also Read | Trump wants Ukraine to repay US aid with 'rare earths': What are they and why does he want them?

Beyond music, Wilkins has carved a niche in conservative circles. She has spoken at the Reagan Ranch and Young America’s Foundation events and is affiliated with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. She also serves as a spokesperson for PragerU and hosts the podcast 'Between the Headlines' on Rumble.

As per the sources who told DailyMail.com, Wilkins and Patel first met at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022 and began dating in January 2023. Their relationship has since garnered public interest, particularly during Patel’s recent confirmation hearing, when online searches about his personal life surged.