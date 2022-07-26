Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s far-right leader tipped to become first female Prime Minister?

The political space in Italy is all set to take a “right” turn. With the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the focus has shifted towards the far-right firebrand leader Giorgia Meloni, who is tipped as the next and first female Prime Minister of the European country.

On July 21, Draghi announced his resignation after a populist party in his coalition government refused to back an economic package for businesses and families. Following his exit, snap elections have been called which is scheduled to take place on September 25.

According to opinion polls, the far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) is topping the place with 24, followed by The Democratic Party at 22 per cent and the League at 14 per cent.

According to The Guardian, the (FdI) party is a descendant of the neofascist Italian Social Movement (MSI), which was founded by Giorgio Almirante, a minister during Benito Mussolini's rule.

The Brothers of Italy leads an alliance that includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, which is tipped to win with a clear majority.

If they win, the party’s leader 45-year-old Giorgia Meloni will become Italy's first female Prime Minister.

Last year Meloni refused to take part in Draghi's "national unity" government, which incidentally proved beneficial for her party.

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

The 45-year-old leader, born in Garbatella—a working-class area of Rome—was president of the youth wing of the National Alliance, a party that emerged from MSI. She also served as a youth minister in Berlusconi's 2008-2011 government before founding the Brothers of Italy.

According to local media reports, Meloni has hardline views on mass immigration, is completely against abortion, which she has described as a “defeat”, and opposes same-sex marriage and parenting.

In June, she travelled to Marbella to deliver a controversial speech at a rally held by her Spanish far-right counterpart, Vox. “Yes to the natural family! No to LGBT lobbies!” she reportedly yelled.

She has also been speaking of amending Italy's constitution to prioritise Italian law over European law.

Meloni is known to hold ambitions to create history in Italian politics as the first woman to hold the top job.

“The will of the people is expressed in one way: by voting," she was quoted as saying. "Let’s give hope and strength back to Italy."

(With inputs from agencies)

