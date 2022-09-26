Italy's right-wing leader Girogia Meloni calls for unity after election win

Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy (FdI) party came top in Italian elections, said that the voters had given a clear mandate to the right to form the next government. She is now on a course to guide Italy's right-wing government since World War II.

It is certainly expected that Meloni will get the nod from the head of state to form a new government. She also called for unity to help confront the country's many problems as, after the exit poll results, she said that they are a "starting point, not a finish line".

According to the provisional results from Sunday's general election, Meloni's party topped the polls with almost 26 per cent of the vote. The results showed that an alliance of right-wing parties have a clear majority in both houses of parliament.

Meloni's coalition allies, Matteo Salvini's far-right League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, lagged behind her in the polls.

Notably, full results are not due until later Monday. However, the centre-left Democratic Party, the coalition's main rivals, conceded stating that it was a "sad" day.

"When this night is over we have to remember we must remember that we are not at the endpoint, we are at the starting point. It is from tomorrow that we must prove our worth," the 45-year-old Meloni told the party faithful early Monday morning.

"You know better than me that data is not final, but it seems to me, from the first projections, that we got from Italians, on this national election, a clear indication. The clear indication for a centre-right government led by Brothers of Italy," she added.

During her address, Meloni mentioned the crises faced by the country as she is set to take charge when the nation faces issues like rapid rise in energy prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

She also said, "It's important to understand that if we will be called to lead this country we will do that for all. We will do that for all Italians, we will do that with the aim to unify these people, to underline what unifies it rather than what divides it."

