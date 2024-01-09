White House rejects Republican calls for Biden to sack Austin

The Republicans have been asking United States President Joe Biden to sack Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after he took several days to disclose a hospitalisation, but the White House on Monday (Jan 8) rejected all the calls.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters travelling with Biden aboard Air Force One that "the president has complete confidence, continues to have confidence in Secretary Austin".



"The number one thing is we want to see him get well and back at the Pentagon," Jean-Pierre added.

After reports emerged that Biden and the White House were unaware for several days that Austin had been hospitalised for an unspecified medical condition last week, Republicans have called for his resignation.

Meanwhile, during the same briefing, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Biden believed Austin had done an "amazing job" and respected Austin for "taking ownership" of the row.

"There is no plans or anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job and continue the leadership that has been exhibited," Kirby said.

"We'll do what's akin to a hot wash and try to see if processes and procedures need to be changed at all or modified, so that we can learn from this," Kirby said, further adding that Austin had resumed his duties.

Kirby informed that Austin was working from the Walter Reed military hospital in the Washington suburbs. He didn't reveal whether or not Biden was aware of Austin's medical condition.

What happened to Austin?

On Friday evening, the Pentagon announced that the 70-year-old Austin had been hospitalised four days prior "for complications following a recent elective medical procedure".

It was said to be a breach of standard protocol at a time when the United States is embroiled in the Middle East crisis.

"I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better," Austin said in a statement on Saturday.