US: House committees recommend holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

Two House committees, Judiciary and Oversight, released reports recommending contempt charges against Hunter Biden for his alleged defiance of a subpoena related to the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden, as reported by Fox News.

The reports assert that Hunter Biden "must be held accountable for his unlawful actions," marking a continuation of the Republican-led effort to investigate corruption allegations against the Democratic president and his family.

The release of the reports follows a planned move by the committee chairmen to hold markups and vote on resolutions recommending contempt charges against Hunter Biden. This step was expected after the initiation of contempt proceedings last month.

Republicans initiated contempt proceedings when Hunter Biden refused a closed-door deposition, offering instead to testify publicly. The upcoming markups will determine whether the resolutions will proceed to a full House vote. If passed, the matter could be referred to the Department of Justice for potential criminal charges.

Despite Hunter Biden's public offer to testify, the refusal of a closed-door deposition led to allegations of defiance, prompting the call for contempt charges. Biden's statements outside the U.S. Capitol, defending his business record, intensified the Republican investigation.

The committee chairmen, Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan, stated that Hunter Biden's defiance "warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution." This signals potential legal ramifications amid the ongoing investigations.

As Hunter Biden faces legal challenges, including federal criminal cases on tax and gun-related charges, the political backdrop intensifies. With his father seeking a second term, Hunter's legal schedule includes upcoming arraignment on tax-related charges in Los Angeles and federal court proceedings in Delaware.

Hunter Biden's legal battles coincide with the political landscape, with the prospect of contempt charges adding complexity to the investigations surrounding the Biden family.