A vehicle intentionally drove into a crowd in New Orleans's Bourbon Street during New Year's celebrations on Wednesday (Jan 1), killing 10 people, and at least 35 injured, including two police officers.

The incident happened at around 3:15 am near the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets, an area bustling with tourists celebrating the New Year.

According to the gravity of the case, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took over the case, denying the reports made by the mayor, who earlier called it a "terror attack.

"This is not a terrorist event," Special Agent Alethea Duncan said, adding that there is a possible explosive device found at the scene and authorities are investigating to find out if it is "viable".

Biden briefed on attack

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the "horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight", the White House said.

It added that the president has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell, to offer support.

Biden will be briefed throughout the day about the attack, according to the statement.

'Very intentional behaviour'

New Orleans Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the suspect displayed "very intentional behaviour" and he was "trying to run over as many people as he possibly could".

She added that the individual was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did."

Witness reacts

The witnesses said that the driver of a white truck struck the crowd intentionally, and then before exiting the vehicle, he opened fire, CBS News reported. Further, police also responded by returning fire.

Nicole Mowrer, a tourist from Iowa, told CBS News that she and her husband were just a block away from the attack. "We heard crashing noises, then gunfire."

Whit Davis, from Shreveport, Louisiana told BBC that she had been on and around Bourbon Street since the beginning of the evening.

"When we were in the bar we didn’t hear shooting or crashes because the music was so loud," Davis said, adding that people then started running and hiding under tables. "Like it was an active shooter drill".

Advisory

Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick advised the residents to go about their day as normal, adding that they should avoid the area around Bourbon Street.

She added that the law enforcement officers will be working to keep the city's Superdome stadium safe ahead of the Sugar Bowl college American football match tonight.

(With inputs from agencies)