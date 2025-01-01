The New Year celebrations in Karachi were overshadowed by a series of aerial firing incidents across the city that left at least 29 people, including women and children, injured. Rescue officials confirmed the injuries, which resulted from celebratory gunfire during the early hours of January 1, 2025, ARY News reported.

The incidents took place in various areas of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Korangi. In Liaquatabad, three people were injured by stray bullets.

Tariq Road and Shah Faisal reported incidents where two women sustained injuries due to celebratory firing. Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal also witnessed two injuries, while Azizabad saw a child being hurt by a stray bullet.

Additional cases of aerial firing were reported in other parts of the city. Three individuals in Gulzar-e-Hijri and Korangi No. 6 were injured, while Lyari and Aram Bagh saw three more injured. Other locations, including Agra Taj, Malir Kala Board, Tipu Sultan, Ferozeabad, and Alfalah Dastagir, reported bullet injury cases, adding to the overall toll from the reckless celebratory gunfire.

Rescue teams quickly responded to the incidents, transporting the injured individuals to nearby hospitals for treatment, reported ARY News.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and avoid dangerous activities like aerial firing during celebrations to prevent harm and ensure the safety of citizens.

Earlier, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho had issued a stern warning to Karachiites about the dangers of aerial firing, particularly during New Year's Eve. He reminded the public that such reckless actions would lead to serious legal consequences.

"The police would register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year's Eve," AIG Odho said. He added that last year, 31 individuals were injured in similar incidents, with several individuals subsequently being booked by the police, ARY News reported.

