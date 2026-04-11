Diplomatic tensions sharpened on Saturday as the United States firmly denied claims that it had agreed to release Iran’s frozen assets, even as negotiations to end the Middle East conflict began in Islamabad. The dispute highlights how financial restrictions have become central to geopolitical bargaining. While an unnamed Iranian source suggested progress had been made, a senior White House official dismissed the assertion outright, stating: “False. The meetings have not even started yet.” The contradiction sets the tone for talks that remain precarious and closely watched.

What are Iran’s frozen assets?

Iran’s frozen assets are funds held in foreign banks that Tehran cannot access due to international sanctions. These include oil revenues, foreign exchange reserves and other state-controlled holdings accumulated over years of restricted trade. A portion of these funds is held in countries such as Qatar and South Korea, often arising from energy transactions conducted under sanction-limited frameworks. A central component of Iran’s frozen assets is the $6 billion derived from oil sales to South Korea, initially blocked in 2018 after Donald Trump reimposed sanctions and scrapped a deal between world powers and Tehran over its nuclear programme. The funds were later moved to Qatari accounts under a 2023 prisoner swap mediated by Qatar, involving the exchange of five US citizens and five Iranians. US officials said at that time that ⁠the money ​was restricted to humanitarian use only, the money was frozen again by the administration of Joe Biden following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, with Washington stressing Iran would not access it “for the foreseeable future.”

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Why do they matter in negotiations?

The unfreezing of assets has long been a central demand of Tehran in diplomatic engagements. Iranian officials maintain that any durable agreement must include access to these funds, framing them as sovereign resources rather than concessions. Among the four demands, put forth by the Iranian delegation are:

* full sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,

* complete war reparations by the aggressor,

* unconditional release of blocked assets, and

* a durable ceasefire across the entire West-Asia Region.

Early, even before the meeting begun an unnamed "senior Iranian source" told news outlet Reuters that the United States had agreed to unfreeze the assets and that the move was directly linked to ensuring safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz.

What is happening now?

Talks have formally begun in Islamabad. Pakistani officials described the peace process as having “commenced”, though substantive discussions are still in early stages. Despite Iranian claims, Washington has made clear that no agreement on asset release has been reached. The US denial underscores enduring mistrust and the complexity of linking financial sanctions to ceasefire negotiations. For now, Iran’s frozen billions remain both an economic constraint and a strategic bargaining tool at the heart of fragile diplomacy.